I don’t know if you really call this Indian summer. I feel like Indian summer is late September or early October. I think once you get into Thanksgiving territory and you have weather like we had this past weekend, it’s just freaky.

When the temperature reaches into the mid '70s on a November weekend, you have to decide if you want to dig your bathing suits back out of the drawer, put on sunscreen again after your tan is already faded and dive into beach weather again as if it’s July.

But then you say to yourself, “This could be my last opportunity!” so you rush to the beach. It was shocking how many people took advantage of the beautiful weather weekend we just had. And since COVID-19 made the crowds a little thinner this past summer, the Asbury Park boardwalk and beach actually had more people on it on this glorious Sunday in November than it did on some July days this summer.

The beach wasn’t what you would call packed, but it was definitely a decent crowd and it was so nice to have a last-call beach weekend.

Although the way it’s been looking in the past few days, maybe it wasn’t the last call? I couldn’t resist taking out my phone and shooting a little of this past weekend on video, just in case you missed it or weren’t lucky enough to get to the shore. You missed a good one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.