The Jack O’ Lantern Experience is coming back to Skylands Stadium

Now that the calendar has changed to September, it’s time to start getting ready for all the fall festivals New Jersey has to offer. The Jack O’ Lantern Experience was new last year and was such a hit that it is returning again for 2021.

According to a press release, “Taking place at beautiful Skylands Stadium in Augusta, N.J., the Jack-O’-Lantern Experience runs for 28 days during Oct. 1 – Nov. 7. This year’s event promises to be Sussex County’s premier family entertainment destination, with a fall festival, beer garden, live music, seasonal food and beverages, carnival rides and more.“

This year’s experience will be a walk through event with over 6,000 jack o’lanterns illuminated throughout the stadium; it should take 30-45 minutes to complete the walk.

"We’re super excited about this year’s new walk-through experience,” said Skylands Stadium owner Mike Dorso. “The thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are stunning and when illuminated make for a gorgeous Halloween experience. It’s a perfect family outing, date night or experience for Halloween fans of all ages."

In addition to the jack o’ lantern experience, the stadium will also be hosting a Fall Fest with amusement park rides, pick and paint pumpkins for the kids, and live music. Over 30 craft beers will also be available as well as cider, seltzer, cocoa and fall treats.

Advance tickets and reservations are required and can be purchased here.

Open daily at 5 p.m., the event tickets start at $19; anyone under 36” gets in free. VIP Tickets, which are limited, are available for $34 and allow a ticketholder one night’s admission in any time slot that the event is open, whether it’s sold out or not. Tickets also include an apple cider, beer or wine.

