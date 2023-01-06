The Eagles’ 2023 tour will make a stop in New Jersey

Legendary rock band the Eagles have released more tour dates, and one of the stops will be at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The iconic group is scheduled to play Newark on April 7, 2023; tickets go on sale on Jan. 13.

The band’s current lineup is Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmitt, and, subbing for the deceased Glenn Frey, Vince Gill.

The tour, which began back in 2019, features a performance of the entire album, “Hotel California”, with a choir and orchestra; following an intermission, a “greatest hits” set will be performed.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."

Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour. The band’s Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times.

They have won six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

