The biggest guilty pleasures foods of NJ 101.5’s morning team

When it comes to food, I'm pretty disciplined. No seed oils but ancient grains, fruit and protein diet dominate my eating habits. Of course, like everyone, there are some things that will get me distracted from my otherwise strict eating habits.

For me, it's cheesesteaks. Chopped or shaved steak with melty cheese and fried onions have been a go-to of mine since I was a kid going to Big John's on Route 70 in Cherry Hill with my dad before heading across the river to a Phillies game. Although Big John's closed years ago, there is no shortage of great places to find the perfect cheesesteak.

I asked the morning team to weigh in on their guilty food pleasure.

New Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra picked any chocolate dessert at Four Green Cats Cafe in Rancocas Woods

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow picked soft serve vanilla with rainbow sprinkles at Kohr Bros at the Jersey Shore

Producer Kristen picked Chocolate milkshakes at Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park

Morning News Anchor Eric Scott picked glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme

If you want options on cheesesteaks, my go-to's are:

Chick's Deli in Cherry Hill

Bowker's South Beach Grill in Beach Haven

Donkey's Place in Camden

Meatheadz in Lawrence

You can always pair a cheesesteak with a good beer:

