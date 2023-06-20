The biggest guilty pleasures foods of NJ 101.5’s morning team
When it comes to food, I'm pretty disciplined. No seed oils but ancient grains, fruit and protein diet dominate my eating habits. Of course, like everyone, there are some things that will get me distracted from my otherwise strict eating habits.
For me, it's cheesesteaks. Chopped or shaved steak with melty cheese and fried onions have been a go-to of mine since I was a kid going to Big John's on Route 70 in Cherry Hill with my dad before heading across the river to a Phillies game. Although Big John's closed years ago, there is no shortage of great places to find the perfect cheesesteak.
I asked the morning team to weigh in on their guilty food pleasure.
Board-Op Kathy picked Honey Mustard Pretzels from Snyder's of Hanover
New Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra picked any chocolate dessert at Four Green Cats Cafe in Rancocas Woods
Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow picked soft serve vanilla with rainbow sprinkles at Kohr Bros at the Jersey Shore
Producer Kristen picked Chocolate milkshakes at Confectionately Yours in Franklin Park
Morning News Anchor Eric Scott picked glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme
If you want options on cheesesteaks, my go-to's are:
Chick's Deli in Cherry Hill
Bowker's South Beach Grill in Beach Haven
Donkey's Place in Camden
Meatheadz in Lawrence
You can always pair a cheesesteak with a good beer:
NJ breweries with top-rated beer
