The best pizza place in New Jersey is too hard to choose (Opinion)

Wednesday, Feb. 10, was National Pizza Day. There's no better place in the WORLD to celebrate that than in New Jersey. Yes, I said it, even better than Italy.

Maybe not for the pure quality, but certainly in sheer numbers. Every town in the Garden State has multiple places to choose from and the debate can get passionate.

When we visited my cousins in Salerno, Italy, which is not too far from Naples (the birthplace of pizza), there weren't that many places like here. Yeah, the pizza was good, but the choices were limited. Maybe because every mama in the country knows how to make their own, or perhaps that the food choices there are so varied and delicious.

Whenever I visited my daughter in Texas and her friends wanted pizza, they would almost always go to one of the national chains. That's pretty rare here unless you're taking your kids' sports team to Pizza Hut after a game.

So when we asked our listeners to chime in on where to find the best pizza in New Jersey, the suggestions were varied from all parts of the state.

The usual classics got multiple votes like Santillo's in Elizabeth, Lorenzo's in Mercer County, Pete & Elda's in Neptune. We actually got a few that we've never heard about before.

In no particular order:

1. Paseriello's, Moorestown, Voorhees and Haddonfield.

2. Pizzatown, Saddle Brook

3. Joey's Pizza & Pasta, Manahawkin

4. Nunzio's, Long Branch

5. Sam's Pizza and Mac's Pizza, Wildwood Boardwalk (People really take sides on this one)

6. Federici's, Freehold

7. Pete & Elda's, Neptune

8. Anthony's Pizzatown, Bordentown

9. Santillo's, Elizabeth

10. Rizzo's, Ocean Township

11. Kate & Al's, Columbus

12. Denino's South, Brick

13. Federico's, Oceanport

14. Red Star, Vincentown

15. Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzaria, Morristown

16. Scala's Pizzeria, Long Branch

17. Randazzo's, Hainesport

18. Denino's Pizza Place, Aberdeen

19. Johnny Longhots, Marlton

20. Casa D' Pizza, Denville

21. Cioffi's Restaurant & Bar, Union

22. Zoni's Coal Fire Pizza, Red Bank

23. Aiello's of Brooklyn, Manalapan

24. Riviera Pizza, Medford

25. Rosato's Pub & Pizzeria, Toms River

26. Bacoli Pizza, Lakewood

27. Capri Pizza, Kenilworth

28. Massimo's Cucina, Robbinsville

29. Capone's Gourmet Pizza & Pasta, Toms River

30. Mannino's 4 Pizza & Restaurant, Hightstown

That's only thirty, but if we took calls on pizza for four hours (and in New Jersey, we could), there would be at least 100.

Whenever people flee the state for lower taxes, warmer weather and less corruption, the thing they miss the most is our pizza. If you see one on the list near you that you've never tried, check it out and tell them you heard about it on New Jersey 101.5 and NJ1015.com!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

