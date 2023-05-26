The best mouthwatering steak you can try in New Jersey
I like a steak cooked "medium" not too rare, not too well done. Don't overseason it, keep it simple. If it's good beef, it doesn't need the cologne, make sense? I like cuts like rib-eye, T-bone, filet mignon, and Porterhouse. Tasting Table listed the best cuts of steak.
According to Eat This, Not That, "For all the meat-eaters out there, the pinnacle of a delicious dinner is a juicy steak. Perfectly pan-seared, seasoned, and tender, steak satisfies the most carnivorous of appetites."
According to Eat This, Not That, "The River Palm Terrace focuses on the best quality ingredients, each steak is dry-aged, hand-selected, and cut by the in-house butcher. In addition to the Prime steaks, diners can enjoy a vast selection of sushi and pasta."
Have you dined at the River Palm Terrace? It's located at 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020. Let us know what you thought and which steak you recommend for our audience to enjoy. If there are other steakhouses that you would recommend, post those as well. We need all the "good" recommendations we can get when it comes to a delicious steak in the Garden State.
According to the River Palm Terrace website "Our beef is hand selected, from the best fed cattle, by the finest stockyard packing companies in the West. The steaks are center cut only from U.S.D.A. Prime Beef, aged on premise, and then hand crafted by our in-house butcher for incomparable tenderness and flavor. The dry aging process creates a natural chemical breakdown of enzymes and fibers in the meat, enhancing the beef flavor."