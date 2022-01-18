The best items under $50, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

The best items under $50, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

Frank Sinatra once sang, "The moon belongs to everyone, the best things in life are free." Of course, not all the best things are free but they don't necessarily have to be that expensive.

In fact, after speaking with Renee Heath, whose Banana Loca invention received an offer from "Shark Tank," I started thinking about all the things we could buy that don't have to be expensive.

I talked about it with my producer Jordan Jansson and then put it to my New Jersey 101.5 audience and Facebook followers and here are a few inexpensive things that brought joy into people's lives.

May they do the same for you or someone you may be looking for a gift:

Jordan's Suggestions:

Bath Tray

loading...

Waterproof Notepad

loading...

Phone Selfie Light

loading...

Burrito Blanket

loading...
Steven Keller

Deep Purple Machine Head record... $4.97

loading...
Junior Canonico

$8.95 for porcelain, washable, chopsticks.....NO more anxiety when the Chinese food delivery shows up sans chopsticks!

loading...
Jerry Carr

A Bible

loading...
Jason Garby

Banana slicer. Can’t wait to use it with the Banana Loca

loading...

Garth H. Raymond

Magic Bullet

loading...

Robin Oratio

harmonica and an instrumental dvd for $12.95.

loading...
Gail Morrone

DVD of some Frank Sinatra concert. The main event is my favorite where he is introduced by Howard Kosell

loading...

Suzanna Marshall

Belay certification class for rock climbing

yns plt on Unsplash
loading...
Alec Sky

House plants, USB to USB C adapters, iPhone fast charger, Brita Pitcher

loading...

 

Matt Mariano

Fire stick/Roku

loading...
Alyssa Szwarcsztejn

Pickleball paddle from Amazon!

loading...
Joe Lentini

Honestly, A bidet. Life-changing

loading...
Alison Tafilowski McCaffery

Arch support Vionic sherpa insoles

loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them?

Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses?

Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties.
Categories: Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top