The best items under $50, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
Frank Sinatra once sang, "The moon belongs to everyone, the best things in life are free." Of course, not all the best things are free but they don't necessarily have to be that expensive.
In fact, after speaking with Renee Heath, whose Banana Loca invention received an offer from "Shark Tank," I started thinking about all the things we could buy that don't have to be expensive.
I talked about it with my producer Jordan Jansson and then put it to my New Jersey 101.5 audience and Facebook followers and here are a few inexpensive things that brought joy into people's lives.
May they do the same for you or someone you may be looking for a gift:
Bath Tray
Waterproof Notepad
Phone Selfie Light
Burrito Blanket
Deep Purple Machine Head record... $4.97
$8.95 for porcelain, washable, chopsticks.....NO more anxiety when the Chinese food delivery shows up sans chopsticks!
A Bible
Banana slicer. Can’t wait to use it with the Banana Loca
Garth H. Raymond
Magic Bullet
A harmonica and an instrumental dvd for $12.95.
DVD of some Frank Sinatra concert. The main event is my favorite where he is introduced by Howard Kosell
Belay certification class for rock climbing
House plants, USB to USB C adapters, iPhone fast charger, Brita Pitcher
Fire stick/Roku
Pickleball paddle from Amazon!
Honestly, A bidet. Life-changing
Arch support Vionic sherpa insoles
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: