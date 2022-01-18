The best items under $50, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

Frank Sinatra once sang, "The moon belongs to everyone, the best things in life are free." Of course, not all the best things are free but they don't necessarily have to be that expensive.

In fact, after speaking with Renee Heath, whose Banana Loca invention received an offer from "Shark Tank," I started thinking about all the things we could buy that don't have to be expensive.

I talked about it with my producer Jordan Jansson and then put it to my New Jersey 101.5 audience and Facebook followers and here are a few inexpensive things that brought joy into people's lives.

May they do the same for you or someone you may be looking for a gift:

Jordan's Suggestions:

attachment-Untitled design (49)

attachment-Untitled design (50)

attachment-Untitled design (52)

attachment-Untitled design (51)

Steven Keller

attachment-Untitled design (38)

Junior Canonico

$8.95 for porcelain, washable, chopsticks.....NO more anxiety when the Chinese food delivery shows up sans chopsticks!

attachment-Untitled design (36)

Jerry Carr

attachment-Untitled design (34)

Jason Garby

Banana slicer. Can’t wait to use it with the Banana Loca

attachment-Untitled design (33)

Garth H. Raymond

attachment-Untitled design (39)

Robin Oratio

A harmonica and an instrumental dvd for $12.95.

attachment-Untitled design (47)

Gail Morrone

DVD of some Frank Sinatra concert. The main event is my favorite where he is introduced by Howard Kosell

attachment-Untitled design (48)

Suzanna Marshall

Belay certification class for rock climbing

yns plt on Unsplash yns plt on Unsplash

Alec Sky

House plants, USB to USB C adapters, iPhone fast charger, Brita Pitcher

attachment-Untitled design (44)

Matt Mariano

attachment-Untitled design (43)

Alyssa Szwarcsztejn

Pickleball paddle from Amazon!

attachment-Untitled design (42)

Joe Lentini

Honestly, A bidet. Life-changing

attachment-Untitled design (41)

Alison Tafilowski McCaffery

attachment-Untitled design (40)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

