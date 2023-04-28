The best bakeries you need to try in Ocean County, NJ

If you've got a sweet tooth, Ocean County is a great place to be.

We've got a wide variety of local bakeries that are unique in their own special ways.

For example, you've got the traditional Italian bakery and pastry shops' cookies and cannolis that never disappoint.

There are also bakeshops that will make a cake for any occasion that looks too good to eat. But who are we kidding, we dive in mouth first anyway.

Then there is the battle of the best crumb cake. Many say they have the superior coffee cake, but only one in Ocean County gets my vote. Do you think I got it right?

How do bakeries make the most of their profits? Cakes.

According to a new survey from bakemag.com, cakes bring in the most money for bakeries. It makes sense based on what does into the design and customization.

However, cakes are not what we stop into bakeries for the most. The most popular bakery item is cookies followed by cakes, muffins and scones, cinnamon rolls, and bread.

We're lucky because like many things, many of the best baked goods from New York City. Families have been keeping the tradition going all of these years and all of the sugary goodness has migrated south to Ocean County. Much like many of us transplants.

Grab a glass of milk and get ready for the best of the best in no particular order.

Confection Perfection: The Best Bakeries in Ocean County

