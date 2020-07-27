Some people call it "Drowned Valley Reservoir," but we all know it as the beautiful clear water Round Water Reservoir.

Back in 1960, The New Jersey Water Authority constructed two dams, flooding a valley in what is Clinton Township, Hunterdon County. The lake is 180 feet deep in some areas and is the southernmost body of water with natural lake trout. It's a favorite spot for freshwater fisherman, not only from New Jersey, but surrounding states as well. It's been nicknamed "The Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey for the 26 people who have disappeared without explanation since 1971 in it's deep waters. In 6 of those cases, the bodies have never been found.

It is rumored that famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau took his mini-submarine into its waters and proclaimed it to be one of the strangest places he'd ever seen. Stories abound of people getting their anchors caught on something and being pulled off by a power boat only to find the body of a drowned fisherman at the end of the anchor. The man was fully clothed and had been missing for three or four years. Also reports of strange colored lights hovering over the lake have been made shortly after the lakes formation 60 years ago. Of course one of the most beautiful bodies of water in our state would have to come with some ominous legend. You can read and hear all of it in detail in this story from Weird NJ.

