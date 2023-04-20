The absolute dumbest laws in New Jersey you won’t believe are real

You may be breaking the law in New Jersey and not even know it.

Many of these Garden State laws will make you scratch your head.

Jersey actually gets an A+ on many of the laws that make sense.

One of the most notable laws in New Jersey is its gun control laws.

NJ has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, which include background checks and limits on the number of guns that an individual can purchase.

New Jersey also requires individuals to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun, and a separate permit to carry a concealed weapon.

NJ has some of the strictest driving laws in the country with strict penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Jersey also has a Graduated Driver License, or GDL program to help new drivers gain the experience and skills they need to drive safely.

The GDL program has three stages: a permit stage, an intermediate stage, and a full license stage.

I did some digging and came across some really dumb, but very real laws that are on the books in our state.

I highly doubt anyone would be hauled into jail for breaking any of these laws as most of them are really outdated and never enforced.

But, if we're going by the letter of the law, doing these things could land you in some hot water.

Have you ever broken any of these absolutely ridiculous wacky New Jersey laws?

26 of the Dumbest Laws in New Jersey