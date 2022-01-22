The 10 go-to NJ restaurants that shoobies love the most (Opinion)

What better time to talk about shoobies than when they are all 60 miles away and it's the middle of winter?

I found a discussion on Facebook the other day that was asking what restaurants shoobies (those from the other side of South Jersey or Philadelphia who visit the shore) like the most and it was a laundry list of the most popular places around. Like, practically every touristy place you could think of. Funny stuff!

Get our free mobile app

Now, while sometimes calling someone a "shoobie" can be a bit of an insult that we locals use when someone is driving 52 mph in the left lane on the Parkway, this list of 10 of the most popular places that our tourist friends find themselves at is not a bad thing in any way, shape or form.

To be on this list, these eateries have to have a certain level of heritage and, of course, good food. I mean, the pizza has to be good to be in a beach town and people want to get your food before they go to the beach, right?

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!

A look back at the past ten months on the Ocean City, NJ, Boardwalk A random collection of cell phone pictures on the Ocean City Boardwalk from the beginning of 2021. Enjoy!