‘Tetris’ Trailer: The Beloved Game Gets Its Own Movie

How do you make a movie about Tetris? It’s one of the greatest games of all time, but it’s just an ongoing puzzle. It doesn’t have a story, it doesn’t have characters. It’s just an endless stream of falling blocks.

Well, you don’t adapt Tetris the game, you tell the story of how Tetris came to be. In the new Tetris film, which is coming to Apple TV+ streaming next month, Taron Egerton plays the man who brought Tetris from the Soviet Union to millions of gamers around the world. The Tetris movie comes from director Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie) and writer Noah Pink (the co-creator of TV’s Genius).

The first trailer for the film just debuted, and it has enough chases, twists, and eccentric characters to rival the most engrossing video games ever made. Check it out below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“Tetris” tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, “Tetris” is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.

Tetris premieres on Apple TV+ on March 31. And if you can make a movie out of Tetris then the sky is the limit. I can’t wait for the gritty 12-part FX series for adults inspired by Dr. Mario. That’s going to be a knockout.

