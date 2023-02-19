Teen stabbed to death outside Paterson, NJ school
⚫ A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death outside a Paterson high school
⚫ Another 16-year-old teen was also taken to the hospital
⚫ It's at least the second major act of violence at a Paterson school in two months
PATERSON — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing outside a Paterson school at the dismissal bell, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Around 3 p.m. on Friday, cops were called to Eastside High School on Park Avenue for a reported stabbing. Outside the school, they found the 14-year-old victim as well as a 16-year-old male teenager.
Both boys were taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead.
It's not clear whether the two teens were students at the high school.
Officials have not announced any charges and the prosecutor's office is handling the ongoing investigation.
“It is truly tragic that we're mourning the loss of a life outside of a school,” Mayor Andre Sayegh told NorthJersey.com. “This is a sad reminder that we must teach our children how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.”
Violence at Paterson schools
Friday's stabbing is at least the second major act of violence at a Paterson school in the last two months.
In December, four people including three juveniles were arrested following a fight inside John F. Kennedy High School. Cops said they seized three guns.
One adult, 18-year-old Desmar Ferguson, faces multiple charges including firearms offenses, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
