TCNJ to provide room and board to local community college students

EWING — Come the fall semester, the housing situation at The College of New Jersey will be different than ever before.

TCNJ and Mercer County Community College have worked out a deal where TCNJ will provide room and board to its students, according to a release from MCCC. The partnership “for the Fall 2024 semester and beyond” will also offer MCCC students special rates for the accommodation.

Outside of housing, access will be granted for those wishing to use TCNJ’s library, dining options, student organizations and fitness center.

“We know our community will welcome them with open arms as these new residents enjoy what TCNJ has to offer,” TCNJ President Michael Bernstein said.

One of the goals mentioned by both parties: for students to keep TCNJ in mind beyond their associate degrees. If the choice is made to continue their studies and they have the grades, an “extended discount” will be offered for housing.

Similar efforts are mirrored at between MCCC and Rider University, according to the community college’s website.

"Post COVID, housing demand has shifted, creating the capacity for us to offer a residential experience to a limited number of community college students," TCNJ's head media relations officer said to New Jersey 101.5.

