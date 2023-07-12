Taylor Swift sports sweatshirt with shoutout to New Jersey

Taylor Swift may have been in Kansas City on The Eras Tour this weekend, but she casually nodded to the Jersey Shore.



After the show Friday, Swift was chilling with former flame Taylor Lautner, whom she had brought out on stage earlier that night.

While two or three letter aren't visible in the photo below, it's very clear Taylor Swift was sporting a Stone Harbor sweatshirt.

Since becoming famous, Swift has often recalled spending summers during her childhood in THE Stone Harbor at OUR Jersey Shore.

Taylor is a Delaware Valley native, having been raised in Reading, Pennsylvania before moving to Nashville to pursue her dream of making music.

During The Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia back in May, Swift mentioned to the audience she considers Philly her 'hometown' crowd.

Taylor was recently spotted supporting her Philadelphia Eagles, wearing a Birds sweatshirt on her way into a New York City recording studio.

The Eras Tour next moves on to Denver, Colorado.

