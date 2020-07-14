Tax day is July 15, NJ! Where to get help filing returns

Both the federal and New Jersey tax filing deadlines are Wednesday, after being pushed back three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While tax assistance locations were among all the businesses closed due to the public health emergency, there are at least a few sources of free tax assistance as of July 14.

United Way of Hunterdon County Volunteer Center

The center is offering in-person appointments with appropriate COVID-19 precautions, as well as virtual assistance.

20 Fulper Road, Flemington

Phone: 908-237-1689

Monday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

FULFILL Virtual Tax Assistance

FULFILL, formerly the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, offers virtual tax assistance. Call the number below or email TAX@fulfillnj.org to reach someone who will explain how the process works and who is eligible.

Phone: 732-643-5888

Open Monday through Friday

Through the IRS-sponsored website MyFreeTaxes.com, taxpayers may file their taxes online for free if they make $60,000 or less.

