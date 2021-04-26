Take a look inside this Westfield mansion for sale

A gorgeous Westfield with world famous gardens is on the market.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the home’s gardens were recognized by the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Gardens for their beauty. Oh, and there’s a 6,000 square foot house, as well.

According to the property’s listing, it is an English Manor Colonial with 6 bedrooms (with an option for a 7th), five full bathrooms, two ½ baths, heated in-ground pool/hot tub & cabana w/ wet bar & 1/2 bath, and the expansive gardens.

The inside features a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace, a library with a fireplace, a master bedroom with an en-suite with a living room and an office.

The walk-out basement includes wet bar, exercise room, media room, game room, full bathroom, 2nd laundry room & back yard access. It also features a three car garage that’s connected to the house via a breezeway.

How much does all that luxury cost, you ask. It can be yours for a cool $2,999,999; but make sure you have some extra cash for the property taxes which, last year, were $43,287. Take a look inside (and outside, too) and prepare your offer:

A look inside this Westfield mansion for sale

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

