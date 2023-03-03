Suspect wanted in shooting of NJ trooper is arrested in South Carolina

🔴 Jocquise R. Timmons, 28, of Paterson, was arrested Friday afternoon

🔴 Two other suspects are being sought by police

🔴 The injured trooper is in "great spirits"

The suspect wanted in the shooting of a State Police trooper early Thursday in Paterson was arrested in South Carolina Friday afternoon as the search continues for two more suspects.

The trooper was shot in the lower leg while on duty 12:50 a.m. in the area of 30th Street in the city's Eastside around. He applied a tourniquet to keep himself from bleeding out, according to State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.

Jocquise R. Timmons, 28, of Paterson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina Friday afternoon.

The trooper had successful surgery Thursday and is in "great spirits," Attorney General Matt Platkin said at a Friday afternoon news conference. The trooper's identity was not disclosed out of concern for his safety.

Platkin said Timmons fired at two troop cars with a 10mm Glock handgun. The troopers were part of an investigation into the attempted break-in of a house on 26th Street.

Timmons is charged with two counts of attempted murder and was not licensed to carry. He was the only suspect to fire at the troopers.

Callahan said the troopers did not return fire.

State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan, Attorney General Matt Platkin, First Assistant Attorney Lyndsay Ruotolo announce arrest in shooting of trooper State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan, Attorney General Matt Platkin, First Assistant Attorney Lyndsay Ruotolo announce arrest in shooting of trooper (NJ State Police) loading...

No sleep for investigators

Platkin and Callahan praised the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation. Many have not been home since the shooting, according to Callahan.

Video of the shooting indicates at least eight shots were fired as the trooper sat in his car.

Platkin and Callan would not disclose specifics of the investigation.

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., who said the shooting happened on his street, said on his Twitter account that he visited the trooper Thursday night and described him as being in “strong spirits.”

“I thanked him for his service and thanked his family and law enforcement brothers and sisters there for protecting our great community,” the congressman said.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

