Stunning New Jersey town holds title as most beautiful in the state

We are heading into a brand new summer season here in New Jersey, and one town is really celebrating. It was named the most beautiful small town in New Jersey.

We all know that New Jersey is loaded with really great small towns. They are quaint yet vibrant, and they really make us proud to live where we do.

There are so many of these amazing small towns all over the Garden State, and each of them has its own charm and uniqueness. It's hard to imagine being able to narrow all those great towns down to just one and call it the most beautiful small town in New Jersey.

But, despite that challenge, one very amazing town has received the honor of holding that title, and it doesn't come from a random publication. It comes from one of the most respected sites in the world.

The great folks at Redbook set out to name the most beautiful small town in every single state, and when they laser-focused on our state, one town rose above the rest in their eyes.

Even though many towns could have been given the honor, great towns like Red Bank, Hoboken, Atlantic City, Spring Lake, and so many others, the amazing town that they chose is a tiny, Victorian throwback to the past that we all know and love.

Cape May has been selected as the most beautiful small town in the entire state of New Jersey and no one is really surprised.

This town has stood the test of time like no other town in the state and we all celebrate a well-deserved honor for this amazing place.

