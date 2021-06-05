Stunning Galloway home boasts indoor pool and private sauna

If you're in the market for a new home this summer and are comfortable dropping close to $900K, you could consider living in luxury in this one-of-a-kind Galloway home that comes with an indoor pool and private sauna.

This stunning beauty on located on 615 E. Lost Pine Way Road from Keller Williams Atlantic Shore sits on 2 acres and comes with five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an indoor pool, a private sauna, a jacuzzi tub, a bar and so much more.

You could live in luxury this summer in Galloway for just $895,000.

Look inside and take the virtual tour:

13 Stunning Photos of Galloway Home Including Indoor Pool

