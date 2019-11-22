Stockton University choir will sing with Mariah Carey in Atlantic City

When Mariah Carey brings her Christmas tour to Atlantic City next month, she'll be joined on stage by Highest Praise Gospel Choir, a Stockton University club.

Mariah and her team reportedly contacted staff at Stockton in Pomona after getting wind of several gifted singing groups on campus, according to Press of Atlantic City.

Carey often brings local choir groups on stage during her concerts. You can see Stockton's Highest Praise Gospel Choir when Mariah performs her All I Want for Christmas Is You show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, Dec. 7.

I don't know about these students, but I would be WAY too nervous to back up Mariah. Congratulations and good luck! We can't wait to cheer you on.