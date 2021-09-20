Stocks tumble, but NJ expert says investors should hold steady

A last-minute rally saved the Dow Jones Industrial Average from a near 1,000-point loss on Monday, but the index did wind up losing more than 600 points as it followed overseas markets fretting about the debt-riddled Chinese real estate company Evergrande.

Ken Kamen, president of Hamilton-based Mercadien Asset Management, characterized Evergrande as more of an "excuse du jour," and said the U.S. stock market is still within 5% of its all-time high.

That might be a better position than anyone could have predicted on Jan. 1 of this year, heading into the 11th month of the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines just starting to be made available to the first eligible tier.

Get our free mobile app

"The fact that the market has done so well and we're getting back to business, I think people had to be looking, at some point, that the market needs to take a breath," Kamen said. "Corporate earnings still look good, the economy still looks strong, the consumer certainly is strong, so I think that people have to look at it and take it in stride, to say that, 'OK, this is one of those times where this is just a part of investing.'"

In addition to the 614-point loss in the Dow, down 1.78% to close at 33,970.47, the S&P 500 finished down 75.26 points Monday (minus 1.70%), closing at 4,357.73, and the Nasdaq composite lost 330.06 (minus 2.19%), ending the day at 14,713.90.

It all amounted to the worst single day for stocks since May, but Kamen said that's more of a concern for day traders, not long-term investors with diverse portfolios.

"If you have a good basket of stocks and you're well-diversified, you have to expect these turns in the market," he said. "As a matter of fact, they should be in your game plan. You should have already stress-tested your portfolio."

Looking down the road, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce this week that it will pull back on its suppression of interest rates as a pandemic coping mechanism.

Wall Street is also keeping a watchful eye on Congress, which continues to hammer out the finer points of a Biden administration infrastructure plan that could be costly.

But for now, Kamen said Monday's stock activity, while jarring, is normal.

"People forget that corrections are a normal part of the market, even though we haven't seen a 5% correction in a long time, let alone a 10% correction," he said. "So part of it is that a correction was overdue."

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ

Look inside The Avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a deluxe boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for the luxury designer brands.