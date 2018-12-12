Time is running out to get insurance for 2019 through Obamacare

This is the last week for New Jersey residents who need health insurance to register with the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

The deadline to register is Dec. 15, and while the federal government has taken steps to weaken the program commonly known as Obamacare, the state has taken steps of its own to keep it in place. One of the biggest steps in that process was the creation of a state website to help residents learn more about how to get the coverage they need.

"Despite the Trump Administration's sabotage of the ACA, New Jersey is committed to working to ensure residents have the health care access they deserve," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Right up until December 15th, we are continuing our work and asking our community partners to help get the word out. If you need health care coverage for the upcoming year, now is the time to ac."

President Donald Trump's administration has made several changes to the program, including cutting the enrollment period from three months to six weeks, cutting advertising for the program and cutting funding for "navigators" who help people enroll.

This year's marketplace includes a number of programs that come with discounts depending on an applicant's annual income. According to the state website close to 200,000 residents got a credit to help pay for their coverage and the average resident saved more than $400 a month with the credit.

Registration for the marketplace is done through the federal website , which also provides a checklist of documents you need to sign up, as well as a calculator to provide an estimate of how much it will cost .

The state website also provides a link to information about Off the Marketplace coverage for people who don't qualify for discounted rates.

Anyone who does not have health insurance in the new year and does not qualify for an exemption will have to include a Shared Responsibility Payment in their 2019 tax return. The payment is based on income, family size and how many months they were without coverage in 2019.

The minimum payment for someone who is not covered for the entire year is $695, and a maximum of $3,265, according to the state. A family of two adults and two children with an income of $200,000 or less would pay a minimum a maximum of $4,500.

Anyone with questions about how to enroll in a plan can also call 1-877-9NAVIG8 (877-962-8448).

More From New Jersey 101.5