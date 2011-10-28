New Webcams For Statue Of Liberty

Webcams have been switched on at the Statue of Liberty during a ceremony marking the monument's 125th anniversary.

The Internet-connected cameras will let viewers gaze out at New York Harbor or see visitors on the grounds below.

Click here to use the webcam

The ceremonial "lighting" of the Liberty cams was just part of the celebration Friday. Grover Cleveland's grandson received a plaque. Cleveland was president when the statue was dedicated in 1886.

Earlier, 125 immigrants from 46 countries were sworn in as United States citizens. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar told the new Americans that diversity strengthens the nation.

Other events include a water flotilla and a 12-minute fireworks display choreographed to patriotic music.