Lady Liberty reopens her crown to tourists

Hailed as a landmark in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Liberty welcomes visitors inside her crown.

Pandemic restrictions had closed the Statue of Liberty to visitors for over two years.

While visitors were allowed to enjoy Liberty Island, social distancing kept tourists from entering the statue itself.

Last year, the pedestal of the monument was reopened to tours.

Tickets to visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island can only be purchased from StatueofLiberty.org. It includes the ferry trip from Liberty State Park in Jersey City or Battery Park in Manhattan.

You do not need to buy additional tickets to enter the statue.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine called the reopening of the Libery Crown a "milestone" in the pandemic recovery.

Torch remains off-limits

Unfortunately, you still cannot access the Liberty Torch. The torch was closed to visitors in 1916, following what is called the "Black Tom Explosion."

Armaments were being manufactured on Black Tom Island in New York harbor for shipment to Europe. A huge explosion on the island blew out windows in New York City and sent shrapnel into the Statue of Liberty's torch.

The torch has never reopened to the public, but no one seems to know why.

