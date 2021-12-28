Staten Island man killed in minivan crash in Wayne, NJ

WAYNE — A 28-year-old Staten Island man was killed in a minivan crash on Monday night, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

Wayne police responded after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Valley Road and Ratzer Road, where a 2006 Dodge Caravan vehicle had veered off the roadway.

The driver, Jorge Jaimez Romero, had struck two different utility poles during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Valdes said.

No other vehicles were involved and the crash remained under investigation on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information can contact the prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or

the Wayne Police Department at 973-694-0600.

