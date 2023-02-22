Olive oil in coffee? Popular coffee chain in NJ says you need to try it

☕ Starbucks has unveiled a line of coffee drinks infused with olive oil

☕ The Oleato line first launched in Italy and will make its way to the U.S. soon

☕ The olive oil gives coffee a velvety smooth taste

Olive oil in your coffee? Yes. You read that right.

Starbucks unveiled Oleato, a line of coffee beverages that combines the coffee retailer’s signature arabica coffee infused with a spoonful of Partanna cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil.

“The result is velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor, and texture,” according to the release.

The new beverage line that launched at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan and in other Starbucks stores in Italy includes Oleato Caffe Latte, Oleato Iced Shake Espresso, and Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

Oleato Caffe Latte: Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, and steamed with oat milk to create a smooth, lush latte.

Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew: Partanna extra virgin olive oil is infused with cold foam creating a subtle sweetness to the beverage.

Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso: This coffee drinks offers layers of flavor sweetened with notes of hazelnuts, espresso, and oat milk, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

In select markets, customers will also be able a press, the equivalent to a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin olive oil as a customization to select beverages.

“During my first trip to Milan in 1983, I was captivated by the sense of community, connection, and passion for coffee I found in the city’s espresso bars. It was that trip that inspired me to bring the ritual of handcrafted espresso to Starbucks and to America," sad Starbucks interim CEO, Howard Schultz.

When he traveled to Sicily, he was introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day. So, Schultz decided to add the spoonful to his morning coffee. He said the combination of the two brought a delicious, and even creamier taste to his daily cup ritual.

To read more about the inspirations behind these unique coffees, visit here.

