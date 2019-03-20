Spring is here, following a moderate and wet winter

With the ushering in of spring on Wednesday, we can look back at the winter that was as a somewhat un-extraordinary season.

State Climatologist Dave Robinson says this winter's temperatures were mostly above normal and we were wetter than average.

"We had a taste of everything this winter but we didn't get clobbered with anything of a massive storm or a long enduring cold spell, for instance."

State climatologists are recognized by the director of the National Climatic Data Center (NCDC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the official "weather scorekeeper" from state to state, they compile weather records for each month, season and year.

"I'm sure we had above-average winter precipitation that's rain and melted snowfall. Temperatures are milder than average but we had no major nor'easter. We had no blockbuster snowstorm as a result of that and we had no floods as a result of really intense rainfall at any given time."

He says that New Jersey had the big snow in central and north Jersey on Nov. 15, and then in early March we had the most snow of the season in parts of the state.

"So a very odd winter in that regard... and unless we get clobbered in April, March will be the snowiest month statewide for three consecutive years."

A late-starting and moderate El Nino in the Equatorial Pacific helped keep the lid of more severe winter weather in New Jersey.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5