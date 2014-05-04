‘Spider-Man 2′ Ropes in a $92M Opening
Spider-Man can still sling it at the box office.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" debuted with $92 million at the box office over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. It was a solid opening for Sony's Columbia Pictures, which has released five movies about Marvel's web-slinging superhero in the last 14 years.
The rebooted franchise starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone isn't performing quite as strongly as Sam Raimi's trilogy with Tobey Maguire. Two of those films opened well above $100 million.
Last week's No. 1 film, the female revenge comedy "The Other Woman," slid to second with a distant $14 million.
The release of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" essentially kicks off Hollywood's summer season and its annual parade of sequels and spectacle.
