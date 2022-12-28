Spectacular NJ home with a vineyard can be yours for $18 million

This is one beautiful home: it’s a 24,000-square-foot home located on 125 acres in Milford, NJ. Oh, and it has its own vineyard, as well.

The manor house, which was a custom build in 2003, features six wood-burning fireplaces, indoor squash courts, custom woodwork and stonecraft, and sauna.

The magnificent front door entranceway

The great room has custom woodwork and three-story ceilings.

The spiral staircase is stunning.

According to the listing on Zillow:

The chef's kitchen features custom wood cabinetry, stone counters, a commercial grade s/s appliance suite, a Finnish soapstone fireplace and oven, copper sinks, an intimate breakfast area with views of the mountain ridge, and open to a smaller great room for your family time.

The bathroom is bigger than my first house.

The sellers are attorney Craig Rothenberg and his wife Antoinetta; according to the Wall Street Journal:

The Rothenbergs planted two vineyards with five grape varieties. They also added a chicken coop and an apiary with about 24 beehives. They partially restored two circa-1800s barns on the property and built a roughly 7,200-square-foot, two-story event space where Mr. Rothenberg currently stores heavy farming equipment, he said.

The basement level features a home theater….

…an arcade….

…a home gym….

…and a sauna to relax in after your workout (or movie or pinball session)

An indoor court for squash or hoops

It may look like a barn from the outside….

…but you can store all sorts of things in there.

The 125-acre parcel includes a vineyard.

It looks like an English castle, doesn’t it?

In case you’re interested, the property tax bill for 2021 was $101,848.

