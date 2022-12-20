Spadea’s top 5 Christmas songs for New Jersey

For me and my wife, there are some things that are signs that the holiday season is here.

First snowfall, lights on the main street, and this song: "Christmas Wrapping" by the Waitresses.

Randomly flipping through stations and hearing all the traditional Christmas songs didn't do it. For us, it's the classic nature of the seasonal songs combined with the lyrics from a popular band, even if the lyrics are a bit corny.

There are several other songs that put us in the Christmas spirit.

Billy Squier does an outstanding Christmas song, "Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You".

I also love "Father Christmas" by the Kinks.

And of course, "Please Come Home for Christmas" by the Eagles.

Rounding out my top five is David Bowie singing "Little Drummer Boy".

What's your go-to Christmas song?

Is it music that gets you into the Christmas spirit? What triggers the holiday spirit for you? Is it a reminder of a childhood memory? A certain relative? Or is it food? Maybe it's all of the above.

For many, it all starts with the sound of the season. And for me and my wife, it all starts with The Waitresses.

Merry Christmas!

Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know you're fave Christmas song, even if it's not exactly a Christmas song! Maybe you'll hear it during the morning show!

