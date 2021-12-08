New Jersey’s top Christmas song is…

Well apparently, we're in good company because the top Christmas song in New Jersey is also the favorite of many other states. According to a survey published by Verizon, NJ's favorite festive song is "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

All of our neighbors like New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland, along with four other states feel the same way. Verizon has been putting out the list for a couple of years now and it's interesting to see varied tastes through the country.

For instance, Alabama likes "Frosty The Snowman," and maybe that's because they never get to make a real one.

Arkansas prefers "Blue Christmas" probably because the number one occupation in that state is most likely Elvis impersonator.

Florida likes "Feliz Navidad" most likely due to its overwhelming Cuban and other Latino populations in South Florida.

The most streamed Christmas songs from the past year came out as well and our favorite Christmas song came in at the top of that list.

It was followed by Wham!'s "Last Christmas," "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé's version of "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," and "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee rounding out the top five most streamed last year.

The bestselling Christmas song of all time also happens to be the best selling single ever.

That's Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Of course, that song came out when you could only buy a physical copy of the song on vinyl or tape, now digital downloads are calculated by Nielsen SoundScan data.

Again the song New Jersey favors the most is leading the pack in that category too. So, we're either very predictable or a trend-setting taste leader.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: