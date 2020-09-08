Like many parents across New Jersey, I’m concerned about what has become a seemingly "never-ending" political pandemic, which is causing harm to our kids, families, business and valued institutions.

As I have been saying for months, the health crisis is long over. We are seeing areas and countries achieving herd immunity and a near-total dissipation of COVID. In New Jersey, you would think that any gathering, small business event, show or family birthday party will be the next trigger to open the floodgates for renewed sickness. Of course we also know that these false politicians are simply using peoples' fear to enact their agenda.

For some reason, despite all the facts, we are still in a pitched battle to get schools open. In person, no masks with kids participating in fall sports. The fact that there is even a debate over whether kids need exercise and team activities shows how far the corrupt Left is willing to go in order to secure their political position. Sadly, many education bureaucrats are either complicit in this assault on common sense or are leading the charge themselves.

One local super caught my attention with a letter emailed to parents. Here’s was my response:

Barry - This is an embarrassing way for the interim super to start off the school year. This letter to parents serves to continue the spread of misinformation and fear that has caused irreparable harm to so many students and families in our area, state and country. Knowing full well that the testing for coronavirus has been inaccurate at best - at worst used as a political tool to embolden those crying for 'safety protocols.' This is being used by the local teachers unions who seem more focused on full pay for staying home rather than what is in the best interest of the kids and their parents. Now that we have substantive and overwhelming evidence of the fact that most positive tests may in fact be false positives and we know beyond any reasonable doubt that children are largely unaffected by coronavirus, it is time to end the charade of 'safety' and get the kids back in school and back on the sports fields. 53 'school age' kids have died with Covid-19 since February - that's out of 53 million nationwide. To say that children are in any danger whatsoever is either a lie or manipulative fear-mongering to serve an agenda. Kids are not super-spreaders. Kids for the most part - unless they have serious health complications - won't even get sick, let alone die. Politics aside, the facts managed to leak out and we also know that asymptomatic (AKA healthy) people are "very rarely" spreading the disease. Given the fact that you use the title "Dr." it would be nice to hear an intellectually honest discussion of facts to help bring our community to the forefront of the state with getting kids back to normal. What you have done with this note is justified the irrational fears so many parents still have because of disingenuous, agenda-driven bureaucrats and politicians. For us, we only have one year left in this system. For the parents who have more, it's at least a small consolation that you are at them helm in a temporary capacity. That said, you have at least one opportunity to do the right thing and get the kids back on the field for Fall sports. Let's see if you have the capacity to lead instead of fuel the flames of panic and fear. Just because it's easier to succumb to group-think than to stand up as an honest man, doesn't make it right. Bill Spadea

Here's the letter the super sent out to parents:

September 4, 2020 Dear Parents, The Princeton Department of Health confirmed today that an individual associated with the ongoing construction at Princeton Unified Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The Princeton Department of Health has been in touch with PPS staff and others who may have had close contact with this individual. Close contact is defined by the NJ Department of Health as being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least ten minutes. The individual, who is not a PPS employee, will be monitored and quarantined for at least 14 days. Earlier this week a staff member and a member of the construction team tested positive for COVID-19. The three positive cases are now believed to be related. There have been very few staff members in the building this week and no students have been in the building. The middle school will be closed to all PPS staff and the public through September 11. The district hopes to re-open the middle school building on September 14. If you have any questions, please contact the Princeton Health Department at 609.497.7608. Sincerely, Barry Galasso Interim Superintendent

