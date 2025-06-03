An Atlantic County Department of Public Works employee and three others are accused of using county-owned diesel to fuel the employee's fleet of trucks for his business, according to local law enforcement.

Joseph Ridley, 47, from Mays Landing, is a supervisor in the county's Roads and Bridges Department and faces theft and misconduct charges for his alleged actions.

Authorities say on May 27, Atlantic County Fleet Management authorities noticed a large box truck being fueled at a fueling station owned by the county in Northfield. Those in the truck drove away when approached by staff, according to authorities.

Police said a subsequent investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office found a diesel bypass code used in the computer system allowed the fueling, and that Ridley gave the code to employees of his freight business Z5 Logistics LLC. Ridley and his associates were then arrested; Zakar Ridley, 26, of Mays Landing, Jason Meredith, 34, of Absecon, and Corey Smith, 27, of Pleasantville were charged with theft. Authorities said it is unknown how much fuel was stolen.

