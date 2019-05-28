South Jersey kayakers rescued thanks to waterproof phone case

MAURICE RIVER — A pair of kayakers in Cumberland County were rescued Monday after capsizing.

An emergency call to police was made about 2 p.m. from 28-year-old Frederick William and 19-year-old Matthew Reif.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Flynn said the men placed the call using a cell phone in a waterproof case.

The men, whose hometowns were not released, were treading water in the Maurice River near the township of the same name.

Both were alert and conscious and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Maurice River and several tributaries are part of the National Wild and Scenic River System, since 1993.

The river is a critical link between the Pinelands National Reserve and the Delaware Estuary both nationally and internationally important, according to national parks officials.

The NJ DEP shared drone footage of the Maurice River a year ago:

​

