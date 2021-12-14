South Brunswick, NJ police ask for help 2 years after hit & run death

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two years later, township police have asked for the public's help in tracking down a driver who struck and killed a local man, whose family is well-known in the greater South Brunswick community.

On the night of Dec. 13, 2019, 49-year-old Ronnie VonThun was hit while riding his bike on Route 522 between Georges Road and Kingston Lane at around 10 p.m.

The driver of what police have said was believed to be a red Honda Accord, model year between 2018 and 2020, did not stop but continued west on Route 522 west, toward Route 1.

The sedan would have had front-end damage, police said.

Police believe a red Honda Accord was involved in a 2019 hit and run death (SBPD )

'He liked to help people more than he helped himself.'

"The South Brunswick Police Department is looking to bring closure to the case and speak with the driver of the vehicle," according to a written release from the department on Monday evening.

VonThun was a resident of the Monmouth Junction section of the township and worked in the landscape construction field, according to his online obituary.

"He liked to help people more than he helped himself," it said.

The VonThun family owns and operates VonThun's Country Farm Market in South Brunswick, as well as VonThun Farms in Warren County's Washington Township.

Anyone with potential information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.

Anonymous tips also can be shared via Middlesex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600 or online.

