South Brunswick mother, daughter die hours apart with COVID-19

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A mother and daughter died 17 hours apart this week, both as a result of COVID-19, authorities said.

South Brunswick police said 33-year-old Amanda Ruiz died at her home about 5 p.m. Monday. Her 70-year-old mother, Rhonda, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday after being admitted last week.

Police said Amanda Ruiz was a graduate of South Brunswick High School.

The surviving Ruiz daughter, Jessica Ingaglio, told NBC 4 New York that her father is also hospitalized for COVID-19.

"These are some of the most difficult days and we ask for everyone’s continued thoughts and prayers for all those impacted by the virus," the department said in a written statement.

You, Your Money, Your Job: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is hosting a live discussion on surviving the coronavirus economy, and getting the help you need. Tune in to New Jersey 101.5 FM, listen on the New Jersey 101.5 app, or watch and participate on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

South Brunswick has had 64 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The Ruiz deaths were the township's first reported fatalities related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Middlesex County on Friday will open its second testing center at the MVC inspection station on Route 130 in the Dayton section of South Brunswick. The site will alternate days with the Edison testing center.

NJ Transit worker dies

Joe Hansen (NJ Transit)

NJ Transit is mourning the death of Raritan Valley Line conductor Joe Hansen, the company's first worker to die from COVID-19.

"Joe positively impacted many lives as he served customers for more than 20 years. Joe was a well-loved member of the NJT family, and he will be deeply missed," NJ Transit said on its Twitter account.

NJ Transit CEO and President Kevin Corbett said during Tuesday's board meeting that 87 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, 57 of whom operate buses, trains or clean stations. Meanwhile, 571 workers are in quarantine and 159 have returned to work.

At Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy noted the death of Diana Tennant, who worked with recipients of food stamps at Fulfill, the food bank for Monmouth and Ocean counties.

"She is remembered by her friends as someone who always had time to lend a hand. Diana was only 51 years old and had so much more to give. We also send our condolences, prayers to her family and friends at this time," Murphy said.

The governor also mentioned the death of James Wilson, 93, who Murphy said was one of the first Dominican physicians to open a clinic in the United States. He practiced medicine for more than 40 years and recently celebrated his 54th wedding anniversary with his wife, Nilda.

As of April 7, the state has lost 1,232 residents to COVID-19 since the beginning of March.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5:

READ MORE: NJ community members make gear to fight coronavirus