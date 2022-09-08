Someone recorded an album for a mall in NJ

Someone really, REALLY loves the Deptford Mall.

444boy posted on the New Jersey subreddit that they made an album and set it to a video of all kinds of shots of the mall and old ads and news clips.

There was apparently once a Borders bookstore there because a news clip of the chain shutting down is included followed by more music starting with the lyrics…

“There’s no more bookstores

In the malls anymore”

OK.

This is either high art or a bad acid trip depending on your perspective. Much of the video is tinged in vibrant overexposed colors kind of like you have dropped some ecstasy at a crazy rave, but the rave of course was inside the Deptford Mall.

Here’s the whole project. Buckle up.

Now the Deptford Mall has been around for 47 years. It opened in August 1975. That was the year Bruce’s “Born To Run” was released. So maybe this Jersey icon does deserve an album. I won’t judge.

When it first opened its anchor stores were all stores that have since gone away, Sears, Wanamaker’s and Bamberger’s. Its anchors are now Macy’s, J.C. Penny, Boscov’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Round One Entertainment.

Deptford Mall had a dark day in its history in 1996 when a botched robbery occurred. A gunman tried robbing an armored car driver inside the mall and a shootout happened that killed the gunman, a 17-year-old and a young girl caught in the crossfire.

Now I suppose if you grew up with a beloved go-to mall you might be inclined to write an album about it. We certainly all had “our” mall growing up in New Jersey. Mine was Woodbridge Center. Remember Sam Goody there? Space Port? It was the hangout mall. The place we’d take the bus to get to before we had our licenses. The place I had one of my first jobs as a teenager.

Loved those years. But forgive me if I don’t write an album.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.