Someone flew a small plane under NJ’s Riegelsville Bridge

Who flew a small plane underneath the century old Riegelsville Bridge that spans the Delaware River?

A picture of the small plane popped up on social media, showing the plane flying low under the bridge. Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission spokesman Joe Donnelly said the commission's security cameras caught the plane at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and the commission contacted State Police in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The FAA office out of Allentown, Pennsylvania is also investigating the plane, according to Donnelly.

"It’s an agricultural airplane, otherwise known as a crop duster. It has fixed wheels," Donnelly said.

The 577-foot Riegelsville Bridge, which is toll free, connects Riegelsville in Pennsylvania with Pohatcong Township with a open-grid steel deck.

According to PhillyVoice.com, the deck of the Riegelsville Bridge is about 38 feet above the river. The Intelligencer reports an FAA manager initially said the stunt would be illegal, before revising his wording: “It does not meet any kind of regulation that we would ever support."

