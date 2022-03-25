Smorgasburg is returning to New Jersey

It’s something of a foodie’s dream: One of the largest food festivals and markets is returning to Jersey City in April. Smorgasburg, which bills itself as the largest weekly open-air food market in America will come back to Harborside Place in Exchange Place in Jersey City on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then run every Saturday.

The festival started in Williamsburg and then spread to Prospect Park and the WTC area in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and then, last year, to Jersey City. The WTC festival is held on Fridays, the Prospect Park on Sundays and the Jersey City one on Saturdays. Those three are all opening in April; Williamsburg will open in June.

There will be approximately 40 vendors at the Jersey City festival and, according to NJ.com, new this year will be Uber Eats, allowing patrons to skip the lines and even have their food delivered. Food choices range from vegan offerings to barbecue, desserts to mozzarella sticks, cheesesteaks to donuts. There is also the Smorgasbar Beer Garden and a full bar for cocktails. For a full list of vendors for all the locations, visit their website: https://www.smorgasburg.com/

The organizers say that upwards of 20,000 people visit the festivals on any given weekend. Last year was the first year for the Jersey City location and it was a slightly smaller affair, with 25-30 vendors as we were all emerging from COVID. Hopefully this will be a boon for small businesses in New Jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Hidden gem waterfront dining in South Jersey

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.