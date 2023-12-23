There's been a vacant storefront in downtown Toms River for the past couple of months, and now we finally know what's moving in!

A while back I noticed this empty storefront and was dying to know what would be coming soon to Downtown Toms River.

downtown toms river nj, toms river nj, empty store front Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

Well, after a few months of waiting on pins and needles, it looks like we finally know what'll be moving in.

And when I tell you this is some seriously delicious news, I absolutely mean it.

In fact, it's one of my favorite local spots, and now that there's one opening in Toms River literally across the street from the radio station let's just say packing lunch will be a thing of the past.

Smokies Craft BBQ Is Opening Its Second Location In Downtown Toms River, NJ

It's true! Smokies Craft BBQ is known for serving up some of the most juicy, tender, fall-off-the-bone barbecue in Ocean County.

They've got some out-of-this-world sauce and a pulled pork sandwich that will change your life.

smokies craft bbq, smokies craft bbq toms river, new restaurant in toms river Photo Credit: Smokies Craft BBQ Facebook loading...

The announcement was made on the Smokies Craft BBQ Facebook Page just the other day and has already garnered hundreds of likes, shares, and comments.

Clearly, Ocean County is excited to see this local business grow!

When Will Smokies Craft BBQ Open Its Toms River, NJ Location?

Smokies is coming soon to 49 Main Street in Toms River, although an exact open date is still up in the air.

According to Smokie's Facebook post they're hoping for a late winter or early spring timeframe but nothing is set in stone at the moment.

All I know is that I can't wait to have even more delicious BBQ options in the area!

