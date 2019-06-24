Small plane overshoots Ocean City runway, goes into marsh

OCEAN CITY — Officials say a small plan overshot the runway and went into a New Jersey marsh, but no one was injured.

Atlantic County officials say the Cessna 140 was trying to land at Ocean City Municipal Airport before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there was a hard wind gust, and the plane "bounced heard" and ran off the runway.

County officials say there were no injuries to either of the two people on board.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)