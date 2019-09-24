Small plane crashes near airport in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH — A small plane crashed on approach to Central Jersey Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane came to rest in a tree off airport property between Millstone River and Millstone River Road around noon, according to Hillsborough Township spokeswoman Pam Borek.

The plane caught fire after hitting the tree and the pilot, who was the only person on board the plane was removed, according to FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen. He was not injured.

The FAA was working to get more information on the plane.

High Rescue crews was working to get the plane out of the tree, according to Borek.

Borek said first responders found the plane 75 feet off the ground and leaking fuel.

The plane came down just north of the airport off Wihousky Street near the Manville River in Manville.

The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine probable cause of the accident, according to Bergen.

The airport is located in a wooded area off Millstone River Road on the border with Manville.

Rescue crews in Hillsborough (Pam Borek)

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

