‘Sleeker, simpler’ Michaels location opens in Sussex County, NJ
NEWTON — Hampton Plaza has a new tenant.
The crafts and home décor chain Michaels opened a location on Jan. 13 at the site of a former Bed Bath & Beyond.
The new store is a "simpler, sleeker Michaels," including self-checkout registers, according to the chain.
Michaels has a grand opening celebration scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, to mark the occasion.
The five-hour event, starting at 9.a.m, will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It'll feature local food favorites, free craft demonstrations, and giveaways.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Newton community to their new Michaels!” said Andrea Lopez, store manager. “With many of our team members being local themselves, we are all thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Newton’s creative community of Makers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”
The new location was first announced in August. It's the first location in Sussex County.
There are more than 30 Michaels locations throughout New Jersey.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
