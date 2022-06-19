Six Flags Secret Summer Sound Contest on NJ 101.5

New Jersey 101.5 wants you to win free family passes to Six Flags Great Adventure.

From Monday, June 20 until Friday, July 1, listen weekdays at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our Secret Summer Sound.

Enter it on this page on the New Jersey 101.5 app to win your free Six Flags passes!

There's three winners every weekday!

Never miss a contest: Sign up for contest alerts on our app!

Enter below on the app

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.