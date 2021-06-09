WALL — A car was teetering on the edge of a sink hole that emerged in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza on Tuesday.

Police responded around 12:25 p.m. to the building on Route 35 and found a hole 15 feet across and 6 feet deep with the front tires of an unoccupied car partially in the hole.

The building was evacuated as a precaution but it suffered no damage.

New Jersey Natural gas responded to the parking lot along with several area fire companies. Wall Township's Department of Public Works, Building Department, Water Department and the South Monmouth Sewage Authority also came.

The building houses a pool supply store, bicycle shop, pizza restaurant and a salon.

The cause of the sinkhole remains under investigation.

