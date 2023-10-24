Shhh… Rocky Horror Show coming to secret NJ location

Well, this sounds intriguing: The weekend before Halloween, The Rocky Horror Show is coming to a SECRET location in South Jersey.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Haddonfield Plays & Players will stage the full musical in an undisclosed location within five miles of the theater. It’s a totally immersive experience with non-traditional seating and prop bags for each attendee in a BYOB venue.

Four performances: October 26, 27, 28 at 8 p.m., and a special 11:30 p.m. show on the 28th.

This Rocky experience will be like no other fully immersing you into the action with non-traditional seating. Seating tiers include. Prop bags are included with the ticket! Homemade prop bags will not be permitted. This show is BYOB.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, the plot follows a young, newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who find themselves stranded on a stormy night and seek refuge in a mysterious castle. Inside, they encounter a bizarre and sexually liberated group of characters, including the mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a creation named Rocky Horror, and an assortment of other unusual inhabitants.

The show features a rock and pop-inspired score with memorable songs like "Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me." The music plays a crucial role in the show's appeal.

"The Rocky Horror Show" is known for its campy, over-the-top performances, outrageous costumes, and sexually suggestive themes. It explores themes of gender and sexuality in a way that was groundbreaking for its time.

The show is also famous for the level of audience participation, with toast, frankfurters, rice and water pistols. NB: the props for this production will be provided and NO outside props will be allowed.

Tickets are available on the HPP website.

