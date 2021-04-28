Share your mom’s ‘pearls of wisdom’ to win the perfect gift from New Jersey 101.5
Does your mom have a way with words? Did she always know just what to say to explain the world away?
This Mother's Day, share your mom's "pearls of wisdom" and we could return the favor with the Mother's Day gift of her dreams.
One lucky person will win a free overnight stay at Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort — plus a 16-inch cultured pearl necklace worth over a thousand dollars!
Starting April 28 and through Mother's Day, tell us your mom's best "pearls of wisdom." We'll share our favorite ones and one lucky participant will win! The entry form is below.
Thanks to our sponsors: Giorgio's Fine Jewelry located in Freehold Raceway Mall and Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.
Click here for the complete contest rules.
