NJ firefighters bring dog back to life after Egg Harbor Twp house fire

No humans were reported to be injured but a dog is said to be recovering following a two-alarm house fire in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.

Members of the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company say they responded to the 4000 block of Ivins Avenue in the Cardiff section.

Heavy fire and smoke was seen pouring out of a home and a second alarm was called.

"Firefighters aggressively went right to work extinguishing fire and searching the residence. During this an unconscious dog was located and removed from the residence," fire company officials said.

Two-alarm house fire in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook

The Northfield Volunteer Fire Co. took the dog to a local animal hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

Dog rescued from two-alarm house fire in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, if you ever wanted to meet your local volunteer firefighters and thank them for their service, the Bargaintown Fire Company will be holding an open house on Monday, October 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

More information about their open house can be found on their Facebook page.

