SECAUCUS — Police have busted a 23-year-old Essex County man they said burglarized at least six trucks from the same enclosed lot, stealing equipment worth $3,000.

On Oct. 29, Secaucus Police responded to a fenced in parking lot on Henry Street, where the overnight burglaries were reported.

E-ZPass transponders and portable radios were stolen from the trucks, police said.

NJ E-ZPass transponder mounted on a windshield

Detectives ultimately were led to Luis Najera Mendoza, of Bellville, and he was arrested on Friday.

During a search of his residence and vehicle, police recovered some of the stolen property.

Site of truck burglaries

Najera Mendoza was charged with two counts of burglary and theft of movable property.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said he was proud of his department as “Their continuous hard work is symbolic to their dedication to the residents and businesses owners in Secaucus.”

