Police say NJ man, 23, burglarizes trucks, steals E-ZPass, radios

NJ police bust man for truck burglaries (Secaucus Police, Google Maps)

SECAUCUS — Police have busted a 23-year-old Essex County man they said burglarized at least six trucks from the same enclosed lot, stealing equipment worth $3,000.

On Oct. 29, Secaucus Police responded to a fenced in parking lot on Henry Street, where the overnight burglaries were reported.

E-ZPass transponders and portable radios were stolen from the trucks, police said.

Detectives ultimately were led to Luis Najera Mendoza, of Bellville, and he was arrested on Friday.

During a search of his residence and vehicle, police recovered some of the stolen property.

Najera Mendoza was charged with two counts of burglary and theft of movable property.

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said he was proud of his department as “Their continuous hard work is symbolic to their dedication to the residents and businesses owners in Secaucus.”

